1,330 candidates attend mega job fair

Anantapur: A mega job fair was successfully organised under the auspices of Ambika Foundation on Saturday.

About 25 prominent organisations participated and provided more than 787 job opportunities under the auspices of Ambika Foundation.

As many as 1300 people applied through online registration and another 500 people through offline registration. Thus a total of 1800 unemployed youth/candidates applied, and about 1330 candidates participated.

Reputed organisations from across the country in sectors like IT, banking, pharma, healthcare, international chatbot process participated and provided many job opportunities.

These companies offered jobs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to the selected candidates.

Some companies directly handed over the job offers to those who got jobs in this job fair, while some companies sent the job offers through email.

Candidates with qualifications like B.Tech/BE (ECE, EEE, Mechanical, Civil), MBA, Degree, ITI, Diploma participated in this job fair and benefited immensely towards advancing their careers.

The chief guests of this event were Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur District Collector Vinod Kumar, Ambika Foundation Chairman Ambika Vikshit, Job Fair coordinator Siddeshwar, Dr. Shankar, R Convention owner Paritala Sailaja, DMX Company representatives and HR representatives of all the organizations.