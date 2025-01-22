13th National Chess Championship concludes at Sri Prakash Synergy School

Peddapuram: The 13th National Chess Championship 2025, held from January 17 to 21 at Sri Prakash Synergy School (SPSS), Peddapuram, concluded successfully on Tuesday.

The school director Ch Vijay Prakash said 1,200 students participated in 12 categories from under 7 to 17 and exhibited their talent.

Tummala Ramaswamy, chairman of Kakinada Urban Development Authority, who attended as the guest, commended the school’s dedication to hosting national-level events. All India Chess Federation head of the department Ajith Kumar Verma, AP Sports Authority chairman A Ravi Naidu, AP Chess Association chairman K V V Sharma, AP Chess Association president Adusumilli Suresh and others praised the meticulous arrangements by director of SPSS Ch Vijay Prakash and his team.

Winners were awarded mementos and certificates, with organisers expressing hope for their bright future.

The championship’s success underscored the growing popularity of chess and the potential of young talents to excel nationally and internationally.