  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

13th National Chess Championship concludes at Sri Prakash Synergy School

13th National Chess Championship concludes at Sri Prakash Synergy School
x
Highlights

Peddapuram: The 13th National Chess Championship 2025, held from January 17 to 21 at Sri Prakash Synergy School (SPSS), Peddapuram, concluded...

Peddapuram: The 13th National Chess Championship 2025, held from January 17 to 21 at Sri Prakash Synergy School (SPSS), Peddapuram, concluded successfully on Tuesday.

The school director Ch Vijay Prakash said 1,200 students participated in 12 categories from under 7 to 17 and exhibited their talent.

Tummala Ramaswamy, chairman of Kakinada Urban Development Authority, who attended as the guest, commended the school’s dedication to hosting national-level events. All India Chess Federation head of the department Ajith Kumar Verma, AP Sports Authority chairman A Ravi Naidu, AP Chess Association chairman K V V Sharma, AP Chess Association president Adusumilli Suresh and others praised the meticulous arrangements by director of SPSS Ch Vijay Prakash and his team.

Winners were awarded mementos and certificates, with organisers expressing hope for their bright future.

The championship’s success underscored the growing popularity of chess and the potential of young talents to excel nationally and internationally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick