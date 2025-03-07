HYDRA boss inspects lakes at Khajaguda, Ibrahimbagh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath assured that there will be no obstacles in the development of lakes in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, inspecting the ongoing rejuvenation of Pedda Cheruvu in Khajaguda and Ibrahimbagh Lake in Neknampur, the Commissioner highlighted that the government is giving significant importance to the enhancement and beautification of these vital water bodies.

Ranganath urged the corporate companies to contribute to the development of lakes through CSR funds and also urged the residents of the upscale neighborhood to do the same.

During the visit to Khajaguda Lake, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyashree Infra raised concerns about the challenges faced in its development. In response, Ranganath suggested that irrigation officials take immediate steps to divert the drains to prevent sewage from entering the lake.

The Commissioner also stressed the need for enhancing the lake’s surroundings to promote tourism and recommended that the Tourism Development Corporation collaborate in the effort. These suggestions were conveyed to Varaprasad, the AGM of the corporation.

At Ibrahim Bagh Lake, Ranganath said that encroachments had recently been cleared, and several organisations had adopted the lake for development. He urged that the work should be expedited.

Meanwhile, the residents and officials informed Ranganath that floodwaters from nearby lakes, including Durgam, Khajaguda, Malkam, and Film Nagar, drain into Ibrahim Bagh Lake. They also expressed concerns over the growing issue of sewage clogging the lakes and drains as residential areas expand.

Residents requested that the sewage flow be diverted to protect the lake and reduce mosquito breeding. The Commissioner directed irrigation officials to address the sewage issue and also called for the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and further beautification efforts, seeking cooperation from local communities.

Ranganath assured that strict measures were being implemented to prevent encroachments and that the lakes would be developed into pleasant environments once the work is completed. The Ibrahim Bagh Lake would serve as a recreational space for residents of nearby areas, including Alkapuri Colony, Vessel Meadows, and EVV Colony.