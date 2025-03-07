Cabinet green signals SC sub-categorisation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet ratified the proposal to bring in an Act to implement the SC sub-categorisation and BC quota as per the caste survey. The Cabinet decided to hold an all-party meeting to protect the interests of Telangana with regard to the delimitation of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy have been entrusted with the responsibility of holding the all-party meeting. Briefing the press after the 6-hour-long Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relation Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the budget session of the Assembly will begin on March 12 and will adopt the Bills of the SC sub-categorization and BC reservations.

The Cabinet also approved the new tourism policy-2025 aiming to attract Rs 15,000 crore investments in the state. The proposal to extend the HMDA limits was also approved in the Cabinet meeting. The HMDA limits will be increased to 2 km buffer zone outside RRR covering 11 districts, 104 mandals and 1350 villages.