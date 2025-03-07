Search Operation Begins for Missing Workers in SLBC Tunnel

Nagarkurnool: A search operation for the missing workers in the SLBC tunnel began on Friday at 7:15 AM with a team of cadaver dogs. A special team of 110 personnel, equipped with all necessary excavation tools, entered the tunnel using a locomotive.

To oversee the operation, Dogra Regiment Army Commandant Parikshit Mehra and NDRF Assistant Commandant Dr. Harshit were present. Belgian Malinois breed cadaver dogs, known for their ability to detect bodies even 15 feet underground, were deployed in the search.

Following the operation, the team is expected to return from the tunnel by 2:30 PM. Nagarkurnool District Collector Santosh Badavath Sp Gaikwad Raghubath is closely monitoring the situation.