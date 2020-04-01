14 fresh Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today, tally climbs to 58

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are rapidly increasing post-Delhi Prayers issue. While 21 new cases were registered yesterday taking the number to 44, the tally now mounted to 58 with 14 fresh cases today. As per the reports, 30 people from East Godavari underwent medical tests and 14 were reported positive, 10 negative and six were pending.

There are also 6 cases in Eluru, 2 in Bhimavaram, 2 in Penukonda, one in Kokona, one in Avividu and one in Narayanapuram respectively. However, the medical department has yet to verify the latest cases. The new cases seem to have been related to the persons who participated in Markaz prayers.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has released a list of 711 people who attended Delhi prayers. Three in Vizianagaram district, one in Visakhapatnam Rural, 41 in Visakhapatnam City, six in East Godavari District, 16 in West Godavari District, 21 in Rajahmundry, 16 in Krishna District, 27 in Vijayawada City, 45 in Guntur Urban and 43 in Guntur Rural. 67 people from Prakasam district, 68 from Nellore district, 189 from Kurnool district, 59 from Kadapa district, 73 from Anantapur district, 20 from Chittoor district and 16 from Tirupati went to Delhi for Markaz prayers.