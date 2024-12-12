Rahul Gandhi Visits Hathras Victim's Family, Slams BJP For Injustice

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras on Thursday to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally gangraped in September 2020, a case that shocked the nation and exposed systemic failures in addressing violence against marginalized communities.

After the meeting, Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government for failing to deliver on promises made to the grieving family, accusing authorities of mistreating them and subjecting them to constant surveillance. “The things they told me during the meeting shook me,” Gandhi shared in a post on X, highlighting the family's fears and their treatment "like criminals" under perpetual monitoring.

The horrific incident in 2020 saw the young woman abducted, gangraped, and subjected to extreme brutality, including reports of her tongue being cut off. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29, 2020, sparking national outrage and protests over the handling of the case.

Gandhi alleged that promises such as a government job and relocation for the family remain unfulfilled, while the accused continue to live freely. “Instead of delivering justice, the government is committing atrocities on the victim's family,” he said.

The Congress MP framed the family's plight as emblematic of the broader struggles faced by Dalits under BJP rule, pledging unwavering support to secure justice for them. “We will not let this family live in such conditions. We will fight with all our might to ensure they get justice,” he affirmed.

Former Hathras Congress Chief Chandragupta Vikramaditya emphasized Gandhi's enduring connection to the family, stating, “Rahul Gandhi has always stood with this family and continues to fight for their rights. His visit underscores his commitment to addressing their concerns and seeking justice.”

The visit has reignited calls for accountability and systemic reforms to prevent further atrocities and ensure dignity for marginalized communities.