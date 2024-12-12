District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has ordered to expedite the land acquisition process related to irrigation projects in the district

Wanaparthy: On Thursday, Additional Collector Revenue Venkateshwarlu along with Irrigation and Revenue officials held a review on the land acquisition of KLI and Bima Lift Irrigation projects at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

In relation to the KLI project, 94 acres of land for the Ganapuram Branch Canal in the Ganapuram mandal should be surveyed immediately and land acquisition should be undertaken. Similarly, 197 acres of land should be surveyed and land acquisition should be expedited regarding the Ganapuram Samudra Reservoir. Discussions should be held with the Forest Department officials regarding land acquisition in the case of Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation. Irrigation officials should review with their staff at the field level and coordinate with the Revenue officials to expedite the land acquisition work.

As part of the insurance project, Khanaipalli R&R village should be compensated and shifted quickly. Thus, steps should be taken to fill the Shankar Samudra completely.

Irrigation SE Srinivas Reddy, RDO Subrahmanyam, DE Narender Reddy, AD Sarve Balakrishna, Tahsildars, other officials, etc. participated in the meeting.