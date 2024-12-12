Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy: "More Talk, Less Action"

Telangana MLA T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of poor governance and neglecting key sectors like education and social welfare. Addressing a gathering, Harish Rao alleged that under Revanth’s leadership, crucial institutions such as hostels and gurukuls have been non-functional for over a year.

“Revanth Reddy has taken control of the Education and Social Welfare departments, but his administration has turned them into a disaster,” Harish Rao said. He also condemned the government’s approach of targeting opposition leaders through arrests, stating, “Governance is not about suppressing dissent; it is about being present among the people and addressing their needs.”

Harish Rao’s remarks highlight the growing dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of public welfare programs. His statements have sparked political debate, with opposition parties echoing similar concerns. The public now awaits a response from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to these allegations.