Live
- NASA Tracks Five Giant Asteroids on Close Approach to Earth Today
- Pushpa 2 Hits ₹1000 Crore in 6 Days: How It Compares to Other Top Indian Films
- Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
- Nitin Gadkari Admits Feeling Embarrassed at Global Summits Over Rising Road Accidents in India
- Opposition Slams ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill as Anti-Democratic; BJP Allies Support the Move
- Celebrate Karthigai Maha Deepam Virtually with Sri Mandir’s LIVE Darshan Experience
- BJP Extends Support to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Employees' Strike, Demands Immediate Regularization and Welfare Benefits
- Dr. M. Priyanka Stresses Quality Education, Nutritious Meals, and Cleanliness in Schools
- Mandal Level CM Cup Sports Concludes in Ija with Promising Talent and Enthusiastic Participation
- Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy: "More Talk, Less Action"
Just In
Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy: "More Talk, Less Action"
Telangana MLA T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of poor governance and neglecting key sectors like education and social welfare.
Telangana MLA T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of poor governance and neglecting key sectors like education and social welfare. Addressing a gathering, Harish Rao alleged that under Revanth’s leadership, crucial institutions such as hostels and gurukuls have been non-functional for over a year.
“Revanth Reddy has taken control of the Education and Social Welfare departments, but his administration has turned them into a disaster,” Harish Rao said. He also condemned the government’s approach of targeting opposition leaders through arrests, stating, “Governance is not about suppressing dissent; it is about being present among the people and addressing their needs.”
Harish Rao’s remarks highlight the growing dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of public welfare programs. His statements have sparked political debate, with opposition parties echoing similar concerns. The public now awaits a response from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to these allegations.