Nitin Gadkari Admits India's Road Safety Crisis, Urges Change In Human Behavior And Infrastructure

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strikingly honest admission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, expressing his discomfort while representing India at global road safety forums due to the country’s worsening road accident statistics. “When I attend international conferences on road accidents, I try to hide my face,” he said during a parliamentary debate.

Gadkari, who had set an ambitious goal of reducing road accidents by 50% upon assuming office in 2014, acknowledged that the situation has deteriorated. “Forget about reducing the number of accidents; I have no hesitation to admit that it has increased,” he stated during the Question Hour.

India faces a staggering 1.78 lakh road fatalities annually, with 60% of the victims aged between 18 and 34. Uttar Pradesh leads the death toll with over 23,000 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Among cities, Delhi records the highest number of road deaths, followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Gadkari attributed the grim statistics to societal indifference, lack of adherence to traffic rules, and inadequate infrastructure. He emphasized that improving road safety requires a shift in human behavior, societal evolution, and stricter enforcement of laws.

Highlighting specific issues, Gadkari pointed to poor truck parking and lane discipline as significant contributors to accidents. He also mandated international safety standards for buses, including equipping them with hammers for emergency window-breaking.

He cited a report by NITI Aayog and AIIMS that identified lack of timely emergency medical treatment as a cause of 30% of road accident fatalities. To address this, the government introduced a cashless treatment scheme, covering medical expenses for up to seven days, with a maximum limit of ₹1.5 lakh, through vehicle insurance.

Reflecting on a personal tragedy, Gadkari recalled a severe accident involving his family that required prolonged hospital care. “By God’s grace, my family and I were saved. This experience fuels my resolve to improve road safety,” he shared.

Gadkari’s candid remarks underscore the urgent need for collective action, improved infrastructure, and behavioral change to tackle India’s escalating road safety crisis.