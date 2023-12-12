141 jr advocates get Rs 42.3 lakh under YSR Law Nestham

Nellore: As many as 141 junior advocates got benefited with Rs 42.3 lakh under YSR Law Nestham for 2023-24 in the district. Speaking the occasion, Joint Collector R Kurmanath said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated this scheme for the benefit of young advocates till they settle in their profession. The government has provided financial assistance of Rs 7.99 crore for 2,807 advocates across the State, under which a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 will be given to the budding lawyers for the first three years. He urged the advocates to utilise the opportunity and wished them to settle well in the profession. The beneficiaries participated in the programme thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of his initiative in extending financial support.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Prasad Rao and others were present.