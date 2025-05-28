15-day farmers’ program begins in Tirupati

Tirupati: A 15-day mass contact program for farmers, “Vikasith Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,” will be conducted by RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra from May 29 to June 12. Dr Srinivasulu, Head and Senior Scientist of RASS KVK, said that teams comprising scientists from ICAR institutes, State Agriculture Universities, and officials from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and allied sectors will be involved in the campaign. The program aims to reach over 18,000 farmers in Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

The program will focus on creating awareness about crucial topics for the upcoming Kharif season, including high-yielding varieties and good management practices of major crops; the importance of soil testing and utilization of soil health cards; government welfare schemes in agriculture and allied sectors; allied agricultural activities such as poultry farming, sheep rearing, and animal husbandry; and the management and applications of drones in agriculture.

In addition to awareness sessions, farmer-scientist interaction programs will be conducted. Dr. Srinivasulu urged farmers across the districts to participate in these programs to receive valuable advice and guidance on agricultural practices.