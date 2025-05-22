15% growth targeted in agriculture, allied sectors from Kharif

Secretariat (Velgapudi): With the monsoon season fast approaching, the State government is setting a target of achieving 15 per cent growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors, beginning with the upcoming Kharif season. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu emphasised the need for full preparedness and vigilance from all departments to realize this goal.

In a video conference held from Velagapudi Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Naidu issued a series of directives to mandal-level officials from agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, and cooperation departments across the state.

He told the officials to implement the formulated action plan aimed at enhancing gross value addition across various agriculture and allied sectors during this Kharif season. The officials should encourage farmers to shift from traditional crops to more lucrative horticultural crops. Efforts will be made to not only increase agricultural produce and yields, but also ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce through coordination with procurement agencies and the establishment of robust market facilities. The Minister for a strong focus to be placed on promoting natural farming practices to reduce the state’s reliance on chemical fertilisers.

The Minister specifically instructed Cooperation Commissioner Babu A to facilitate loans for tenant farmers holding CCRC (Cultivator Certificate Rights Card) cards.

He instructed the officials to conduct extensive inspections to prevent the sale of spurious seeds in the market, protecting farmers from economic losses. Officials are also tasked with promoting the cultivation of fine rice varieties and ensuring the selection and supply of region-specific local rice varieties. The video conference saw the participation of key officials including State Agricultural Mission Vice-chairman Srinivasulu Reddy, AP Seeds Chairman Subba Reddy, Special Secretary for Agriculture & Cooperation Budithi Rajasekhar, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha EVC Vijayakumar, Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao, Cooperation Commissioner Babu A, Director of Horticulture Srinivasulu, Marketing Commissioner Vijayasunita, Director of Fisheries Naik, and AP COB MD from the Secretariat.