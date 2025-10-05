16L devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga on Indrakeeladri: CP

Vijayawada: As part of the grand Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, located atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, a traditional Chandi Homam, Poornahuti, and Annadana program was organised on Saturday at the One Town Police Station premises in the city.

One Town Police Station Inspector Guruprakash and his wife participated in these rituals.

The 11-day celebrations, held under the auspices of the One Town Police, culminated with the sacred rituals conducted by Vedic scholars. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu and his wife attended as chief guests and offered the Poornahuti, marking the ceremonial conclusion of the festivities.

Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu commenced the programme by serving Anna Prasadam to devotees. Later, he visited the Command Control Centre at Model Guest House and reviewed the CCTV surveillance. Also, he issued instructions to officials to ensure the smooth management of the Bhavani devotees’ rush.

During the event, the Commissioner announced that approximately 6,000 police personnel were involved in crowd management duties. Of these, 4,500 police officials and staff were on duty throughout the 11-day festival, while the remaining 1,500 officers were specifically deployed to manage the influx of devotees of Bhavani.

The Commissioner also emphasised the use of modern technology, including CCTV cameras, drones, and facial recognition systems, which facilitated effective crowd control.

“This year, nearly 16 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. With the cooperation of all departments, the arrangements were carried out smoothly and efficiently. Our personnel worked with utmost dedication to ensure that devotees did not face any inconvenience,” said Rajasekhar Babu.

He thanked officials, staff and all those who supported the Dasara Sarannavratri celebrations.

ADCPs, ACPs, inspectors, SIs, and other police personnel were also present on the occasion.