17 check-posts set up to keep Srikakulam coronavirus-free district

Srikakulam: To keep Srikakulam district as Corona-free zone, the district officials have been making a number of efforts. As part of it, 17 check-posts arranged on district border to restrict people's movement from other districts like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Odisha. To prevent entry of people from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, check-posts were arranged at Pydibhimavaram, Kamma Sigadam, Ullivalasa, Venkatapuram, Kancharam, Arasada Junction and Kadakella in Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Laveru, Rajam, Vangara and Veeragattam mandals. These seven check-posts are aimed to prevent entry of people from adjacent districts Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Another 10 check-posts were arranged at Purusottapuram, Jagannadhapuram, Gandhibhadra, Rekhadevipuram, Sanththota, Killoyi, Vasundhara, Mahendratanaya Road Bridge, Kaduma and Battili in Ithcapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Mandasa, Meliaputti, Pathapatnam, Kotturu and Bhamini mandals. These check-posts are aimed at preventing people from Odisha.

These check-posts are being operated round-the-clock and police are deployed here.

Concerned mandal Tahsildars have to conduct surprise checks to monitor situation at these check-posts.