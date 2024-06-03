  • Menu
17 halls set up for counting

Officials inspecting arrangements for counting on the premises of a private engineering college in Srikakulam on Sunday
Highlights

Srikakulam: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes of the general elections.The counting will be held at a private...

Srikakulam: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes of the general elections.

The counting will be held at a private engineering college premises near Srikakulam city on Tuesday. Total 17 counting halls have been arranged for all eight Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency.

According to District Collector and Election Officer Manzeer Zilani Samoon, total 112 tables have been set up at the 17 halls for counting of votes.

After counting of postal ballot votes, EVM votes will be counted and it will start at 8 am. CC cameras are also arranged in and around the counting centre to prevent any untoward incidents.

Three tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and counting of votes will be taken up in presence of the Assembly constituency Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), election observer and political parties’ agents.

Medical ambulances and fire engines have also been set up at the counting centre as a precautionary measure. Carrying of mobile phones and other electronic material into the counting halls is banned.

Sale of liquor is banned across the district on June 4.

