Live
- Cong, BJP sure of double-digit
- Modi’s ‘400 Par’ or Kharge’s ‘295’: All eyes on Lok Sabha poll results today
- Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused in New Born Baby Care Hospital fire case
- French Open: De Minaur rallies past Medvedev, first Australian to reach QF since 2004
- LS polls: All set for counting on Tuesday amid Exit Poll projections of PM Modi’s third term
- Stage set for counting of votes in Andhra Assembly, LS polls
- K’taka: Candidates submit nominations for Upper House seats
- Police Arrest Individual for Hate Messages in Mangaluru
- 'It ain't over till its over', political parties' common advice to counting agents in Bengal
Just In
17 halls set up for counting
Srikakulam: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes of the general elections.The counting will be held at a private...
Srikakulam: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes of the general elections.
The counting will be held at a private engineering college premises near Srikakulam city on Tuesday. Total 17 counting halls have been arranged for all eight Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency.
According to District Collector and Election Officer Manzeer Zilani Samoon, total 112 tables have been set up at the 17 halls for counting of votes.
After counting of postal ballot votes, EVM votes will be counted and it will start at 8 am. CC cameras are also arranged in and around the counting centre to prevent any untoward incidents.
Three tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and counting of votes will be taken up in presence of the Assembly constituency Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), election observer and political parties’ agents.
Medical ambulances and fire engines have also been set up at the counting centre as a precautionary measure. Carrying of mobile phones and other electronic material into the counting halls is banned.
Sale of liquor is banned across the district on June 4.