Uber Launches Uber Moto Women for Safer and Flexible Rides in Bengaluru
Uber introduces Uber Moto Women in Bengaluru, a new service connecting female riders with female drivers. Designed for safety and convenience, it offers flexible earning opportunities for women and enhanced security features.
Uber has introduced Uber Moto Women in Bengaluru. The new service is designed specifically for women.
This service connects female riders with female drivers, offering a safer and more convenient commuting option. It also provides flexible earning opportunities for female drivers.
Uber Moto Women was created in response to feedback from women riders and drivers who expressed the need for a safer mode of transport.
This initiative is aimed at addressing the safety concerns of women, while also offering an affordable and accessible option for travel in Bengaluru, one of India’s fastest-growing cities for bike taxis.
Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations at Uber India & South Asia, emphasized that Uber is focused on providing transportation solutions that meet the needs of different communities.
He explained that Uber Moto Women not only offers safer rides for women but also gives female drivers the chance to earn money flexibly in a growing sector.
Uber Moto Women puts safety first with features like real-time tracking, the option to share trip details with trusted contacts, and RideCheck to detect any problems during the ride.
Women riders and drivers can also get quick help through Uber’s 24/7 Safety Helpline. This service is now available in many parts of Bengaluru, offering a secure and flexible way for women to travel.