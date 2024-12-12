Nabha Natesh introduced as Sundara Valli from ‘Swayambhu’

Nikhil's much-anticipated pan-India project, Swayambhu, is creating a stir in the film industry as it promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Directed by the talented Bharat Krishnamachari, the movie marks a significant milestone in Nikhil’s career as his 20th film. In Swayambhu, Nikhil will portray a legendary warrior in a period drama set against the backdrop of a massive war.

Produced by Bhuvan and Srikar under Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu, the film boasts a high budget and top-notch technical standards. The project is being developed on a grand scale, with a huge canvas that combines action, history, and drama. Samyukta and Nabha Natesh star as the female leads opposite Nikhil, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

The makers recently released a stunning new poster on Nabha Natesh's birthday, introducing her character, Sundara Valli. The poster showcases Nabha in a royal, traditional look, exuding grace and elegance, with her soft and charming smile captivating the audience. This poster has quickly gone viral on social media, further heightening anticipation for the film.

The technical team behind Swayambhu is equally impressive. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is handled by the renowned KK Senthil Kumar. M Prabhakaran takes charge of production design, ensuring that every visual element aligns with the film’s epic scale.