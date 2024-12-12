Aamir Khan praises Upendra's ‘UI: The Movie’ ahead of its release

Upendra, a filmmaker known for his groundbreaking storytelling and cinematic innovation, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated futuristic film, UI The Movie, which is set to hit theaters on December 20th. Already securing a U/A certificate, the excitement around the film is building rapidly, not only within the Kannada and Telugu film industries but also across the country.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, renowned for his discerning taste in cinema, has shared his admiration for the film after watching its trailer. Aamir was visibly impressed by the trailer, praising Upendra's vision and the movie's potential for success.

“I’m a huge fan of Upendra, and I was completely blown away by the trailer of UI The Movie,” Aamir said. “The film is releasing on 20th. The trailer is just mind-blowing. Upendra, what a trailer you made. It's going to be a huge hit. Even the Hindi audience is also going to love it. When I saw the trailer, I was shocked. Wishing you all the very best.”

Aamir’s endorsement adds a significant boost to the film’s anticipation, further fueling excitement among fans and industry insiders. His praise highlights Upendra’s exceptional skills as both a filmmaker and actor, and it could pave the way for UI The Movie to attract a national audience beyond the regional markets.

UI The Movie is a major project, both in terms of its scale and concept. With a budget of 100 crores, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring cutting-edge technology and a futuristic storyline. As both the director and lead actor, Upendra has poured his creative energy into crafting a narrative that is both visually stunning and thought-provoking.

Produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the film's Telugu release will be supported by the prestigious Geetha Arts, led by Allu Aravind. With its innovative premise and Aamir Khan’s glowing praise, UI The Movie is poised to make a significant impact on both regional and national audiences when it releases on December 20th.