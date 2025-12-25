17 killed after private bus and container collide Karnataka, AP minister shock

A devastating road accident in Karnataka has resulted in the loss of at least 17 lives after a container truck collided violently with a private travel bus shortly after 3 AM. The incident occurred near Gorlattu in Hiriyur, Chitradurga district, transforming the bus into an inferno within moments of the crash.

The bus, which was en route from Bengaluru to Gokarna, was carrying 29 passengers at the time of the collision. Tragically, 17 individuals perished as the vehicle was engulfed in flames, while 12 others sustained injuries and have been transported to a hospital in Sira for treatment. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed his deep sorrow over a horrific road accident that occurred today at the Karnataka state border. In a tragic turn of events, a bus caught fire, resulting in the loss of 17 lives as passengers were burned alive.

Minister Yadav has urged officials in Anantapur district to ensure that healthcare staff at border hospitals are fully prepared to assist the injured.