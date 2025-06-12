  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

18 injured in private bus and lorry collision in Narayanapet

18 injured in private bus and lorry collision in Narayanapet
x
Highlights

A serious road accident occurred in Narayanapet district early on Thursday morning, involving a private travel bus that collided with a lorry near Bondalkunta in Makthal mandal.

A serious road accident occurred in Narayanapet district early on Thursday morning, involving a private travel bus that collided with a lorry near Bondalkunta in Makthal mandal. The private bus, en route from Shivamogga, Karnataka, to Hyderabad, was reportedly travelling at excessive speed when it struck the lorry from behind on National Highway 167, on the outskirts of Narsireddypalli and Jakler villages, at approximately 5 am.

Eyewitness accounts and police reports indicate that the front of the bus sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, conducting rescue operations and attending to the injured.

Eighteen individuals, including the bus driver, suffered serious injuries in the accident and were subsequently taken to Makthal Government Hospital for treatment. Additionally, seven individuals were transferred to hospitals in Raichur and Mahabubnagar for more advanced medical care, as stated by Sub-Inspector Bhagyalakshmi Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick