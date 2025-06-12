Live
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
- Lift Karnataka's Totapuri Mango Ban: Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM
18 injured in private bus and lorry collision in Narayanapet
A serious road accident occurred in Narayanapet district early on Thursday morning, involving a private travel bus that collided with a lorry near Bondalkunta in Makthal mandal.
A serious road accident occurred in Narayanapet district early on Thursday morning, involving a private travel bus that collided with a lorry near Bondalkunta in Makthal mandal. The private bus, en route from Shivamogga, Karnataka, to Hyderabad, was reportedly travelling at excessive speed when it struck the lorry from behind on National Highway 167, on the outskirts of Narsireddypalli and Jakler villages, at approximately 5 am.
Eyewitness accounts and police reports indicate that the front of the bus sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, conducting rescue operations and attending to the injured.
Eighteen individuals, including the bus driver, suffered serious injuries in the accident and were subsequently taken to Makthal Government Hospital for treatment. Additionally, seven individuals were transferred to hospitals in Raichur and Mahabubnagar for more advanced medical care, as stated by Sub-Inspector Bhagyalakshmi Reddy.