Chandrababu Inspects Explosion Site and Seeks Report

A major explosion took place at a fireworks factory in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota mandal, Kakinada district. The death toll continues to rise. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of the blast, accompanied by the District Collector, who arrived in his vehicle. The CM also met with the families of the victims. During his visit, Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the incident, with officials providing details of the explosion. He has ordered a full report on the incident to be submitted.