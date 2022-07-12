18 mandals in Konaseema stare at flood threat

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Owing to heavy floods and incessant rains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered District Collectors to take relief measures immediately and speed up the process of rehabilitation of the affected people.

The CM interacted with them through videoconference on Tuesday. In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra and consequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, he ordered the Collectors to expedite relief operations and rescue the people in marooned areas. He also stated that not a single death should be recorded owing to floods and the officials should take extraordinary care in order to prevent any loss to the public. Jagan also suggested to operate control rooms for 24 hours and to monitor flood situation. He also wanted the people affected by floodwater to be taken to centres of rehabilitation and save their lives from any catastrophe. District Collectors were suggested to sanction Rs 2,000 as a relief measure to the flood victims.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that out of 22 mandals in Konaseema district, 18 are likely to be submerged in floodwater. As per the warning issued by water source authorities, 51 villages are likely to be inundated. He said that they have identified 338 pregnant women and out of them 52 were sent to the government hospital for immediate attention and treatment. He said that 400 boats are deployed for rescue operations and necessary arrangements have been made to solve the drinking problem for the flood victims.