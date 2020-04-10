18 new COVID19 cases, no deaths reported in AP on Friday

Amaravati: 18 new COVID19 positive cases confirmed on Friday. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state mounted to 381. Out of them, there are 365 active cases, as 10 cured and 6 died in the hospitals.

The new cases are including 7 from Guntur, 5 from East Godavari and 2 each from Kurnool, Prakasam and Anantapur districts respectively.

Among all 11 affected districts, Kurnool is on the top with 77 virus cases, whereas the Guntur also showing a worrying trend with 58 positive cases. Still, the government is suspecting that there would be more number of positive cases from Guntur district. The positive cases in the districts like Nellore with 48, Prakasam 40 and Krishna 35 also creating panic among the residents in the respective areas. Kadapa 29, West Godavari 22, Visakhapatnam 20 and Chittoor 20 remained as it is, from Thursday. There was no positive case reported from these districts on Friday. But, with the new cases, the number of cases in East Godavari mounted to 17 and Anantapur to 15.

The only districts in the State which did not affect with the virus are Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, the government announced that it declared 133 areas as Red Zones of coronavirus, from where all these cases reported.