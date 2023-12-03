1,828 get placements in mega job mela

Visakhapatnam: As many as 1,828 youth got placements in various companies during the mela in a two-day mega job mela organised in Gajuwaka under the aegis of APMSME and chairman of Visakha Dairy Adari Anand Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, government advisor (skill and job fair) Gade Sridhar Reddy exhorted the youth to utilise such platforms and secure jobs. He stated that another job mela would be organised in a month’s time.

Sharing his views, YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency coordinator and chairman of Visakha Dairy Adari Anand Kumar said the need for job requirement was recognised during ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme and hence it was featured in the constituency.

A total of 86 marketing, software and other companies participated in the two-day job mela for recruitment. While 1,256 youth were given jobs on the day one of the fair, 572 got placements the second day.