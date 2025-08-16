186 buses earmarked for free travel by women

Rajamahendravaram: The free bus travel scheme for women was launched in East Godavari district by the Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday.

The inaugural event was conducted at the RTC complex in Rajamahendravaram.

Following the launch, Minister Durgesh, accompanied by officials and other public representatives, embarked on a bus ride to interact with female passengers.

He presented the first “zero-fare” ticket to a traveller. The Minister explained that to avail of the free travel, girls, women, and transgender people must present a valid government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID.

Approximately 186 buses have been designated for the scheme in East Godavari district, and they are expected to cover over 56,000 km daily.

The scheme is applicable to five types of buses: Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, city ordinary, Metro Express, and Express. Free travel is also extended to AP Enclave buses going to neighbouring States, a measure intended to assist residents of border villages who frequently travel to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.

The Minister highlighted the inclusion of transgender people in the scheme as a “revolutionary” step, aimed at providing support to a community that often faces social neglect.

Minister Durgesh emphasised that the coalition government is committed to delivering its promises. He mentioned that in addition to free bus travel, plans are underway to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women and unemployment benefits to youth.

He also pointed out that other pledges, such as the increase in NTR Bharosa pensions, free gas cylinders through the Deepam 2 programme, and the release of pending paddy dues from the previous administration, have already been implemented.

The Minister concluded by asserting that the government’s focus is on public welfare and that the recent by-election results in Pulivendula and Ontimitta prove there is no significant Opposition in the State.

The inauguration event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including District Collector P Prasanthi, State Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana, MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Balarama Krishna, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and others.