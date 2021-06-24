1998 DSC candidates demand Andhra Pradesh Government to appoint them as teachers

Podili: The local members of the YSR 1998 DSC Teachers Association, Andhra Pradesh met Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar at Madalavaripalem village in Podili mandal on Wednesday and submitted a representation to him demanding that the State government do justice to them.

Explaining their woes to the Collector, association members Dornala Kondareddy, V Rama Anjaneya Sarma, Shaik Basha, Krishna and others said that there are 4534 people qualified in the DSC 1998. However, they were not given jobs due to various reasons. They explained that YS Rajasekhara Reddy assured them to take them into service once his party wins elections. They said that Rajasekhara Reddy appointed them as Vidya Volunteers and promised to regularise their services later. The death of Rajasekhara Reddy shattered their dreams and the next chief ministers neglected their issue.

They informed the Collector that the earlier government appointed the MLC Committee, which recommended the government to appoint the 1998 DSC qualified people as teachers under Minimum Time Scale, but it was not realised due to the 2019 elections.

They said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also assured them of addressing their issue after coming to power. But the government announced to appoint the 2008 DSC qualified people as teachers on the minimum time scale.

They condemned the remarks of Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh that they identified only 36 candidates of the total 4534 qualified people in DSC 1998. They demanded the government to do justice also to the 1998 DSC qualified people as it did to the 2008 DSC qualified people on humanitarian grounds.