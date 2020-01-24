1lakh beneficiaries identified for house sites distribution in Kadapa district

Kadapa: District Collector CH Harikiran said that about 1lakh beneficiaries were identified under House for All scheme in the district.



The Collector, Joint Collector M Gouthami and revenue officials inspected available lands in Rajampet and Rayachoti constituencies on Friday.

Later addressing media persons at Rayachoti, he said list of beneficiaries will be readied by 1st week of February. He said as per preliminary reports on an average 2,000 were identified as eligible for house sites in each mandal.

Replying to a question over-allocation of sites, he said that it was decided to provide one and a half-cent in rural areas while 1 to 1.50cents in urban areas depending upon the availability of land. He said that as per the guidelines the beneficiary must construct the house within 3 years.

He said that the district administration is keen on identifying lands preferably in residential areas. In some places, lands on the outskirts were identified, but infrastructure facilities have to be developed at the places, he said. He said that house sites will be ready by February end.

On this occasion, Collector has inspected the lands in Sabbavaram, Yeguva Sabbavaram, Cherlo palle, Sudhavandla palle, Sambepalle, Brahmana Palle, Vutukuru, Tallapaka, Mettumeda Palle, in Rayachoti, Rajampet mandals.