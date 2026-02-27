Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2026: Balanced and NCERT-based paper

The Class 12 Geography Board examination was rated easy to moderate in difficulty, according to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. Sharing her assessment, she stated that the question paper was strictly based on the NCERT syllabus and followed the prescribed sample paper pattern closely.

Dr. Kapur observed that the overall structure of the paper was clear and well-organised, making it accessible for students who had prepared thoroughly from the textbook. While most sections were straightforward, the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) required careful reading and deeper analysis. Students needed to pay attention to details to select the correct answers.

The source-based questions called for attentive reading and analytical understanding. However, they were manageable for students who had revised concepts systematically. The long-answer section offered sufficient internal choices, enabling candidates to attempt questions strategically based on their preparation and strengths.

Map-based questions included familiar and expected topics from the syllabus. This helped students approach the section with confidence and secure marks through accurate identification and labeling.

Overall, the examination presented a balanced mix of direct, conceptual, and application-based questions. It remained aligned with the prescribed syllabus and examination guidelines. Dr. Kapur concluded that the paper was fair and student-friendly, giving well-prepared candidates a good opportunity to perform well.