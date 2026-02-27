Banned tobacco worth Rs 20.7 lakh seized in Annamayya district

Madanapalle: Annamayyapolice have intensified enforcement under ‘Operation Vajra Prahar,’ seizing banned tobacco products worth Rs 20.7 lakh and carrying out extensive searches in the district.

Speaking to the media in Madanapalle on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli said the major seizure was made within Chowdepalli police station limits. A large stock of prohibited ‘Cool-Lip’ tobacco products was confiscated during targeted raids based on specific inputs.

Describing the seizure as a significant breakthrough, the SP said the action would help investigators trace and dismantle the supply network distributing such banned products in the district. “Our focus is on identifying the main suppliers and ensuring the chain is completely broken,” he said.

In a separate development, a massive cordon-and-search operation was conducted in Neerugattavaripalle, Katlatapalle Road and Ramireddy Layout areas of Madanapalle town under the supervision of Additional SP M Venkatadri. Around 150 police personnel, assisted by a dog squad, thoroughly checked houses and other suspected locations.

During the operation, 24 two-wheelers were seized for not having valid documents. Rowdy-sheeters and suspects were called to the station and warned to mend their ways. Shopkeepers allegedly found selling intoxicants were identified, counselled and cautioned against repeating violations, failing which strict cases would be registered.

Kunubilli reiterated that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the sale or distribution of ganja, synthetic drugs and banned tobacco products, particularly near educational institutions. He added that repeat offenders could face action under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for endangering the future of youth.

Appealing to citizens for support, the SP urged the public to share credible information about drug or intoxicant activities, assuring that informants’ identities would remain confidential.