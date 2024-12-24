2 burglars held; booty worth Rs. 20.87L recovered

Nellore: Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in housebreaking cases and recovered 394 grams of gold and 149 grams silver total property worth Rs 20.87 lakh from them on Monday.

The accused were identified as Arava Subrahmanyam alias Subbu (30) of Janardhan Reddy Colony, Reddythota and Srinivasulu alias Seenu (29) of Venkateswara Puram in Nellore city.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional SP Ch Sou-janya (Admin) said that the accused gained entry into the house of P Vijayalakshmi located at Santhapet in the city in the absence of inmates and decamped with 394 grams of gold ornaments and 149 grams of silver on Decmber 15. When the family members returned home at 7 pm they noticed that the house was burgled.

Based on the complaint lodged by Vijayalakshmi at San-thapet police station, police registered two cases against the accused under various sections.

The ASP said that Nellore city DSP D Srinivasa Reddy has formed special parties headed by Santhapet police station CI M Srinivasa Rao to nab the accused. The cops caught the accused at Venkateswara Puram on Monday.

The ASP disclosed that suspect sheets were registered against the accused for indulging in housebreaking at Nawabpet, Vedayapalem and Nellore Rural mandal and al-so a case related to ganja smuggling at Rampachodava-ram in East Godavary district.