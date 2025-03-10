2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU

Tirupati: A two-day national conference on ‘New Education Policy 2020 and Integration and Revival of Indian Knowledge Systems in a Unified Philosophy’ commenced at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati on Sunday. The event was jointly organised by NSU, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, and Sanskrit Sanskriti Vikas Sansthan Nyas, Mathura.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof Murali Manohar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, along with NSU’s Vice-Chancellor and other distinguished guests. Prof Pathak highlighted how the NEP 2020 integrates modern educational needs with India’s ancient knowledge traditions. He emphasised that Indian wisdom from the Vedas, Puranas, Itihasas, and Smritis has been incorporated into the policy, making it a true representation of Indian ethos.

Prof Lakshminiwas Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Darbhanga University, described NEP 2020 as a symbol of India’s knowledge heritage, merging scientific and philosophical subjects. NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy affirmed that Sanskrit remains the foundation of Indian knowledge, playing a crucial role in passing wisdom to future generations. The conference also saw the felicitation of Prof Ravi Shankar Menon for his contributions to education.

Former Vice-Chancellors Prof Parameswara Narayana Shastri and Prof Arkanatha Choudhary, other dignitaries Prof Ravi Shankar Menon, Prof Chand Kiran Saluja and Prof RG Murali Krishna also spoke on the occasion. Prof A Satchidananda Murthy, Prof K Kadambi, Prof N Latha, Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sharma, Prof RG Tripathi, and others participated.