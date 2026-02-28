2-day World Telugu Conference from today

Rajamahendravaram: The third World Telugu Conference (Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu) will be conducted for two days on February 28 and March 1 at the KIMS Medical College premises in Amalapuram, according to KIMS and Chaitanya Educational Institutions chairman KVV Satyanarayana Raju, popularly known as Chaitanya Raju. Addressing the media, he said the conference had been organised for the past two years at the GIET Educational Institutions campus in Rajamahendravaram and was being hosted in Amalapuram this year. The event aims to promote interest and appreciation for the Telugu language among children from an early age.

As part of the celebrations, competitions in Telugu literary and cultural categories have been conducted for school students across Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Events included essay writing, elocution, painting, poetry recitation, traditional costume presentation and mono acting. Winners will be presented with cash prizes, he said. Earlier on Friday, a Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam was organised at the KIMS Medical College campus.

Chaitanya Raju stated that several prominent dignitaries would attend the World Telugu Conference, including Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, along with Union and State ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, judges, political leaders, film personalities, Telugu scholars, speakers and poets. Renowned discourse speakers Chaganti Koteswara Rao and Garikapati Narasimha Rao will participate in the inaugural session. The main conference stage has been named after legendary actor and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

The organisers said the conference would feature literary seminars, poets’ meets, cultural programmes and exhibitions related to Telugu literature and heritage. Replica models of prominent temples including Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Simhachalam Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Dwaraka Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Ainavilli Siddhi Vinayaka Temple have been set up at the venue to showcase the cultural heritage of the Telugu region.