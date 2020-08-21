2 flyovers in Vijayawada to be inaugurated on September 4

Vijayawada: In what could be described as a great relief to the citizens and to the heavy traffic on the national highway, the Kanakadurga flyover and Benz Circle flyover would be inaugurated by the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 4.



Minister for Roads and Buildings Malagundla Sankara Narayana along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh, principal secretary of R&B MT Krishna Babu, superintending engineer John Moshe and the representatives of Soma Constructions visited the Kanakadurga Flyover on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen, Minister Sankara Narayana said that the two flyovers were constructed at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore. He thanked the chief minister for taking initiative to complete the flyover in 14 months after coming to power.

The foundation stone for the Rs 6,000 crore Vijayawada bypass road would be laid by the Union Minister on the same day and it would be completed in two years.

He hoped that the much-vexed traffic problem would be solved once for all with the inauguration of the two flyovers in the city.

The minister said that the state government had undertaken road development works at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore throughout the State in spite of the massive welfare programmes. The remaining work on the flyover would be completed by the end of the month, he said.

Malladi Vishnu, chairman of Brahmin Corporation, said that the state government had given utmost priority for completing the work on the flyover. He complimented the efforts of principal secretary MT Krishna Babu and his team of officers.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said that with the completion of the bypass road, the vexed problem of traffic congestion would be solved once for all. Vehicular traffic from various states needs to pass through the city causing great inconvenience to the citizens. He flayed a section of people who are spreading canards that the development work in Amaravati was stopped. In fact, the government had a clear idea on the development works in Amaravati, he said.











