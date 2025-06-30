2 held in Chidananda murder case

Anantapur: The fourth town police of Anantapur have successfully solved Chidananda murder case that took place five days ago near Ballari bypass.

DSP Srinivasa Rao briefed the media on Sunday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. The accused have been identified as Erukula Lakshmanna and Tumma Shetty Venkata Reddy, both were co-workers with the victim at tomato market yard.

According to the investigation, a drunken altercation led to the murder. Chidananda allegedly made obscene remarks about Lakshmanna’s wife while under the influence of alcohol. Enraged by the comments, Lakshmanna, along with Venkata Reddy, allegedly plotted and executed the murder.

Police revealed the motive and details during interrogation, confirming personal vengeance as the driving factor behind the crime.