2 Lakh SED tickets booked in 40 minutes

Tirupati: All the two lakh SED (Special Entry Darshan) tickets were booked within 40 minutes after TTD released them online at 9 am on Saturday for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple from January 2 to 11.

Though the TTD decided to provide 25,000 tickets daily for 10 days totalling 2.5 lakh for Dwara Darshanam, tickets were released at the rate of 20,000 daily, totalling 2 lakh for Dwara Darsnam.

The tickets were released as scheduled at 9 am on Saturday and were all sold out within 40 minutes amply revealing the huge demand for Tirumala Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets among the devotees, despite the nationwide increasing fear of Covid, surprising TTD officials.

It may be noted here that following the trust board division, TTD management decided to provide darshan to 80,000 daily, including free darshan 50,000, SED 25,000, Srivani Trust 2,000, SC, ST and BCs from remote areas 1,000 and remaining employees and protocol VIPs. Srivani Trust darshan tickets (20,000) which were released online a few days back, were also already booked while the five lakh free darshan tickets will be issued across the counters in Tirupati, a day before Vaikunta Ekadasi.

TTD administration and police have already held several rounds of discussion on the smooth issuing of tokens in Tirupati and also orderly Dwara Darshanam for devotees for 10 days in Tirumala temple.