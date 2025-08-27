2 Made in India stealth frigates commissioned

Visakhapatnam: Giving a major boost to the country's maritime strike capabilities, the Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, each equipped with eight BrahMos missiles and featuring a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by the indigenous manufacturers. The commissioning of two state-of-the-art Project 17A warships, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy, marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously. This development also underscores the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

"These warships' weapons and sensor packages make them unparalleled guardians of the sea. It has been told to me that these warships also include many advanced capabilities. These two warships, which can cover long distances, have advanced systems such as surface-to-surface air missiles, supersonic BrahMos missiles, torpedo launchers, combat management systems, and fire control systems," Singh said. They were modern vessels and will prove to be a game-changer in very complex and risky operations in the sea, he added. Incidentally, Udaygiri happens to be the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.

The two are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates, and both the vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon, and sensor systems, capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in 'blue water' conditions. Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A stealth frigates and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, while Himgiri is the first of the P17A ships to be constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. Both the frigates represent a generational leap over earlier designs.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards. Displacing about 6,700 tonnes, the P17A class frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating a sleeker form with a reduced radar cross section.

They also feature a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. The weapons suite of these frigates includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, 76 mm MR Gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems.

Both ships are the result of an industrial ecosystem spanning over 200 MSMEs, supporting approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs. With 75 percent indigenous content, the frigates align with the Indian Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri will augment the Navy's combat readiness and reaffirm India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction. Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi described the double-commissioning as a clear testimony to the continued progress and dynamic expansion of India’s maritime power. In the present age of uncertainties and competition, he highlighted the Indian Navy’s ability to deliver overwhelming force from the sea. Later, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated the Commanding Officers of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri and the commissioning crew for achieving the milestone. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, other senior officers of the navy were present.