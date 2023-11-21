2 Maoists and 3 Militia members surrendered

PADERU: Maoist Party Members Killo Trinadh alias Rajesh, Killo Baburao alias Sutti, Militia members Killo Raju, Vantala Bhagat Ram, and Pangi Sadhuno of Pappuluru Dalam, Odisha State were surrendered before Tuhin Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitarama Raju District on Tuesday.



According to police, Killo Trinadh and Killo Baburao both belong to Chitrakonda Block of Malkan Giri District of Odisha State. Both of them joined as militia in 2008 with the encouragement of Parvathi, Dala Commander of Pappuluru Area Maoist Party. Within a year they became Party Members. As PappuluruDalam members they participated in many crimes in Kalimela, Pappulur, and AOB areas.

In 2010, Trinadh and Baburao took part in the exchange of fire in the Chandrupalli forest area. The same year they participated in the exchange of fire in the Sudhagunta forest area of the Pappulur-Kalimela area, where a police personnel from Odisha State was killed. In 2011, they took part in the incident of pouring petrol and blasting the BSNL cell tower at Neelkamar village in Odisha state. There are 2 Famine raids also registered on them. Militia members Killo Raju also belong to the malkan giri District. In 2011, he took part in the incident of pouring petrol and blasting the BSNL cell tower at Neelkamar village near Korukonda, Odisha state.

He also participated in 2 famine raids. In addition to the above crimes, he used to help the party by providing food when the Party came to his village's vicinity. Gathering people from nearby villages and taking them to Maoist meetings, sticking posters during Maoist weeks, and patrolling duties are his activities.

Vantala Bhagat Ram and Pangi Sadhuno also belong to the Chitrakonda Block of Malkan Giri District. They participated in 2 famine raids in Odisha state. They used to help the party by providing food when the Party came to their village area. Gathering people from nearby villages and taking them to meetings, sticking posters are their activities.

The surrendered Maoists said that loss of support for the Maoist party and disillusionment with the ideology of the party were the main reasons for their surrender. Increased police patrolling and new police camps in Maoist-held areas have left the Party in fear and unable to move freely, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said that they will help surrendered Maoists for their resettlement through the Government welfare Schemes. He called up the Maoists who were willing to come out from the Party can contact nearby Police Stations or higher officials with the help of their friends or village elders. The SP appreciated that the team of Chinthapalli Addl. SP Pratap Siva Kishore, GK Veedhi CI G. Ashok Kumar, Sileru SI J. Ramakrishna, CRPF official P.Suresh on this occasion. P.Anil Kumar, Additional SP (Admin) also participated.