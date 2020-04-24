2 more Red Zones declared in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz announced here on Friday that Krishnalanka and Karmika Nagar in the city have been proclaimed as Red Zones as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It may be recalled that six places—Kummaripalem, Old Rajarajeswari Pet, Ranigari Thota, Khuddus Nagar, Payakapuram and Sanath Nagar in Kanuru—have been declared red zones in the past. The collector said that total lockdown would be in force in the red zone areas and nobody would be allowed to come out of home in those areas. He instructed the municipal officials to make sure the people in the red zone areas received essential commodities without any problem.

Only official vehicles, vehicles carrying essential commodities, police vehicles, and the print and electronic media would be allowed in the red zone areas.