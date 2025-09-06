  • Menu
2 prisoners attack warden, escape from Chodavaram sub-jail

Highlights

Anakapalli: Two remand prisoners made an escape from Chodavaram sub-jail of Anakapalli district.The incident happened on Friday where the remand...

Anakapalli: Two remand prisoners made an escape from Chodavaram sub-jail of Anakapalli district.

The incident happened on Friday where the remand prisoners attacked the jail warden Veerraju with a hammer before running away from the premises.

The injured warden was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The prisoners were identified as B Ramu, involved in a theft case and N Ravi Kumar, serving the jail for misusing pension funds. Special teams were formed to nab Ramu and Ravi Kumar.

