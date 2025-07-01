Live
2 red sanders smugglers get 5 years jail

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Monday sentenced two red sanders smugglers for 5 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh each. According to the prosecution, the smugglers were arrested by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when they were smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Pandurangavari Palli of Chandragiri forest beat, Tirupati division.
The smugglers - A Hari Prasad and J Damodaram - were prosecuted in the ADJ court. Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smugglers for 5 years imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 6 lakh each.
Following the conviction, the smugglers were handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison. Taskforce SP Srinivas appreciated the taskforce team who effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of smugglers.