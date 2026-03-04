Women encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship

Kurnool: MoU signed and Cult Arena Technical Workspace Inaugurated at Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool Dr. Hafeez Basha, CEO of RTIH, Anantapur, and Dr. R. Naveen, Principal of Ashoka Women's Engineering College, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in promoting and empowering women entrepreneurs.

On the same occasion, Dr. Hafeez Basha inaugurated the prestigious Cult Arena Technical Workspace at the college campus in Kurnool.

The MoU aims to create a strong institutional platform encouraging women students to pursue entrepreneurship as a career.