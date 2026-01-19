2 software engineers die under suspicious circumstances

Tirupati: A festive visit home ended in tragedy as two young software professionals who died under mysterious circumstances in Annamayya district, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The incident occurred late on Saturday in Bandavantipalle village of Kambhamvaripalle mandal. Six friends from the village had reportedly gathered on the outskirts to drink alcohol when two of them suddenly complained of severe discomfort. The men were rushed to a private hospital in Pileru, but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Mani (35) and Pushparaj (27). Mani was employed as a software engineer in Chennai and had come home for the Sankranti festival. Pushparaj, who worked in Bengaluru, was also visiting his native place for the holidays.

While Mani is survived by his wife and a small son, Pushparaj was unmarried. Their unexpected deaths have left the village in shock. Relatives of the deceased expressed doubts over the circumstances leading to the deaths and approached the police seeking a thorough probe.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case of suspicious deaths and said efforts were on to determine the exact cause.