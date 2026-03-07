2 students selected for Prerana competitions

Accordingto a statement issued by District Science Officer G Srinivas Nehru, district-level winners in various multi-model competitions such as essay-writing, poem, story, song, drawing and caricature were shortlisted earlier. The selected students were further assessed through individual interviews, following which the final participants for Prerana competitions were chosen.

From Government Boys High School, Rajamahendravaram, K Srikrishna Chaitanya was selected, while J Divija Ratnam from Zilla Parishad High School, Purushothapalli, also secured a place in the national-level event. The two students will represent East Godavari district at national-level Prerana competitions to be conducted at the vernacular school in Gujarat in April 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi pursued his schooling.

District School Educational Officer K Vasudeva Rao, Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini, District Academic Monitoring Officer K Srinivasa Rao and District Science Officer G Srinivas Nehru congratulated the students for their achievement.