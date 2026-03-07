  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

2 students selected for Prerana competitions

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 10:02 AM IST
2 students selected for Prerana competitions
X

Accordingto a statement issued by District Science Officer G Srinivas Nehru, district-level winners in various multi-model competitions such as essay-writing, poem, story, song, drawing and caricature were shortlisted earlier. The selected students were further assessed through individual interviews, following which the final participants for Prerana competitions were chosen.

From Government Boys High School, Rajamahendravaram, K Srikrishna Chaitanya was selected, while J Divija Ratnam from Zilla Parishad High School, Purushothapalli, also secured a place in the national-level event. The two students will represent East Godavari district at national-level Prerana competitions to be conducted at the vernacular school in Gujarat in April 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi pursued his schooling.

District School Educational Officer K Vasudeva Rao, Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini, District Academic Monitoring Officer K Srinivasa Rao and District Science Officer G Srinivas Nehru congratulated the students for their achievement.

Tags

Prerana CompetitionsEast Godavari DistrictStudent AchievementsNational-Level ContestRajamahendravaram
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Indian women’s hockey team aim to seal World Cup berth

FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Indian women’s hockey team aim to seal World Cup berth

National News

More
Share it
X