2 thefts on same day in Tenali

Guntur: Two major thefts on the same day in Tenali constituency created a sensation. At a function hall in Chenchupet, unidentified thieves broke windowpanes of a car and escaped with a bag containing valuables and cash. An IRS officer from Telangana attended a wedding at the function hall in Chenchupet on Thursday night. When he returned to his car, he noticed that the windows had been smashed and the bag was missing.

According to the complaint lodged at 3-Town Police Station, the bag contained three iPhones, Rs 5 lakh in cash, 100 grams gold ornaments, a passport, and credit cards. Police are examining CCTV footage and searching for culprits.

Meanwhile, another major burglary took place on Thursday night at Tummalacheruvu of Kollipara mandal. Thieves broke open the cupboards at the house of M Madhusudhan Rao and stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh. Madhusudhan Rao, who runs a rice mill in Rajolu, was away at Narasaraopet with his wife and children for the festival. Locals noticed the house lock broken and alerted the family.

Upon returning home, they discovered that 96 grams of gold ornaments were missing and lodged a complaint. Kollipara SI Koteswara Rao registered the case and started investigation.

Madhusudhan Rao said, “We locked the house and went to Narasaraopet for the festival. Only when the police called us and informed us about the burglary did we come to know. After returning, we saw the gold missing and informed the police.”