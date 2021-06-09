2-year YSRCP rule destroyed industry, employment, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader N Amaranatha Reddy on Tuesday expressed concern that the past two years of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule pushed the industrial development into reverse gear thereby causing an unprecedented unemployment crisis in AP. Amaranatha Reddy deplored that instead of correcting its mistakes, the Jagan government brought out a book with all sorts of false claims. It was shameful on the part of the government to claim credit for 4.7 lakh jobs for volunteers and Grama Sachivalayams, which were only filled with the YSRCP activists.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the YSRCP was making false claims on even 12,000 jobs reportedly created in the liquor shops. The fact was that many more were unemployed because of the opening of the government liquor shops. Even the 9,620 helpers and an equal number of drivers on door delivery ration vehicles were shown under employment generation.

Amaranatha Reddy asked why the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil his promise to issue a job calendar every year to fill 2.3 lakh government jobs. The YSRCP government gave no support to over 1 crore people who lost their work opportunities in the coronavirus pandemic. Over 5 lakh workers lost work in spinning mills and over 40 lakh construction workers were thrown out of work. Nearly 35 lakh small traders were affected.

The TDP leader demanded the YSRCP government to explain why state's unemployment rate rose to 13.5 per cent as against 11.9 per cent average in India. He recalled how over Rs 17 lakh crore worth investments were driven away from AP in just two years.