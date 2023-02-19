20 centres set up for SI test in Anantapur

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police K Fakirappa on Saturday reviewed arrangements for SI's preliminary examination to be conducted on Sunday. About 13,423 aspirants will be taking the examination in 20 centres in the undivided district. He instructed the candidates to bring their hall ticket, Aadhaar card and driving licence in support of their identity for the examination.

The SP said tight bandobust arrangements have been made for examination at all centres and the exam will be held in two phases, morning 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will be allowed into exam hall one hour before and even one minute delay will not be entertained. Mobile phones or wrist watches or any other electronic gadgets will not be allowed into the examination centres.

Copying in examination or any other malpractices will not be entertained. Flying squads are pressed into action headed by DSP level officers.

JNTUA principal Sujatha, additional SPs E Nagendrudu and A Hanumanthu, DSP G Prasada Reddy and S Mehaboob Basha, CM Gangaiah and Sreenivasulu participated.