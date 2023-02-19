  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

20 centres set up for SI test in Anantapur

20 centres set up for SI test in Anantapur
x

 SP K Fakirappa holds review on SI’s preliminary examination in Anantapur Saturday

Highlights

Superintendent of Police K Fakirappa on Saturday reviewed arrangements for SI’s preliminary examination to be conducted on Sunday. About 13,423 aspirants will be taking the examination in 20 centres in the undivided district.

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police K Fakirappa on Saturday reviewed arrangements for SI's preliminary examination to be conducted on Sunday. About 13,423 aspirants will be taking the examination in 20 centres in the undivided district. He instructed the candidates to bring their hall ticket, Aadhaar card and driving licence in support of their identity for the examination.

The SP said tight bandobust arrangements have been made for examination at all centres and the exam will be held in two phases, morning 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will be allowed into exam hall one hour before and even one minute delay will not be entertained. Mobile phones or wrist watches or any other electronic gadgets will not be allowed into the examination centres.

Copying in examination or any other malpractices will not be entertained. Flying squads are pressed into action headed by DSP level officers.

JNTUA principal Sujatha, additional SPs E Nagendrudu and A Hanumanthu, DSP G Prasada Reddy and S Mehaboob Basha, CM Gangaiah and Sreenivasulu participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X