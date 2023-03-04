20 check posts set up in Rayachoti

In the wake of ongoing MLC elections, the police administration has set up 20 check posts across the district to prevent distribution of liquor and cash to lure the voters. In a press note released here on Friday, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said that after release of notification for MLC election, till date 160 cases have been booked against the illicit liquor sellers by conducting 263 raids across the district.





He said that 27,500 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed by conducting raids on country made liquor dens. He said 709 licensed guns were seized in the district and the flow of liquor into the district was prevented by deploying additional cops at the check posts round-the-clock. The SP appealed to people cooperate with police and inform about suspicious movement of unknown persons in their localities. He warned of stringent actions against anti-social elements in the elections. Bind over cases have been booked against 1,119 suspected persons.



