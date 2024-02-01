20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri

Around 20 families from Patnam panchayat Veere Palli Peta and Atigadda Tanda in Kadiri town, have recently left the YCP party and joined the Telugu Desam Party in presence of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad

This move was led by Hanumanthu Reddy and Ramesh Naik. Several individuals from Atigadda Tanda, including Krista, Anjinappa, Venkatesh Naik, Shantha Naik, Shankar Naik, Mune Naik, Rajasekhar, Sai Prakash, Peddalakshme Naik, Lakshme Naik, Ramana Naik, and others, were invited to the Telugu Desam Party by being presented with party scarves. The event was attended by Kadiri Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu, rural mandal convener Chennakesavulu, and local leaders Suresh Babu.

