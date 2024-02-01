Live
- Greek farmers continue protests demanding govt pledged aid without delay
- Was PM Modi's Request the Reason Behind Rakul Preet Sng and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue Switch?
- KK Raju conducts grievance cell at Visakhapatnam North constituency
- Hyderabad early summer forecast: Seasonal changes in South India
- Finance Minister announces setting up of more medical colleges
- Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament
- Vasupalli Ganesh lays stone for development works in Zone IV of GVMC
- China challenging US influence in Middle East
- Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate petitions SC
- Govt to form committee to address fast population growth: Sitharaman
20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri
Around 20 families from Patnam panchayat Veere Palli Peta and Atigadda Tanda in Kadiri town, have recently left the YCP party and joined the Telugu Desam Party in presence of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad
This move was led by Hanumanthu Reddy and Ramesh Naik. Several individuals from Atigadda Tanda, including Krista, Anjinappa, Venkatesh Naik, Shantha Naik, Shankar Naik, Mune Naik, Rajasekhar, Sai Prakash, Peddalakshme Naik, Lakshme Naik, Ramana Naik, and others, were invited to the Telugu Desam Party by being presented with party scarves. The event was attended by Kadiri Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu, rural mandal convener Chennakesavulu, and local leaders Suresh Babu.
