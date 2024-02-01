  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri

20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri
x
Highlights

Around 20 families from Patnam panchayat Veere Palli Peta and Atigadda Tanda in Kadiri town, have recently left the YCP party and joined the Telugu...

Around 20 families from Patnam panchayat Veere Palli Peta and Atigadda Tanda in Kadiri town, have recently left the YCP party and joined the Telugu Desam Party in presence of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad

This move was led by Hanumanthu Reddy and Ramesh Naik. Several individuals from Atigadda Tanda, including Krista, Anjinappa, Venkatesh Naik, Shantha Naik, Shankar Naik, Mune Naik, Rajasekhar, Sai Prakash, Peddalakshme Naik, Lakshme Naik, Ramana Naik, and others, were invited to the Telugu Desam Party by being presented with party scarves. The event was attended by Kadiri Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu, rural mandal convener Chennakesavulu, and local leaders Suresh Babu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X