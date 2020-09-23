20 KL oxygen plant to come up at Guntur GGH

Guntur: GGH in Guntur city will set up 20 KL capacity oxygen plant at GGH for the convenience of Covid-19 patients suffering from breathing problem. The GGH had already set up 10 KL capacity oxygen plant. The government sanctioned another 20 KL capacity oxygen plant which will come into operation very soon.



Pipelines were already laid to supply oxygen to the patients in ICU and general wards also. The officials have taken steps to complete the oxygen plant works within two or three days.

Joint collector P Prasanti, GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavati visited the oxygen plant at GGH and reviewed progress of the work.